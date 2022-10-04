https://sputniknews.com/20221004/former-pink-floyd-frontman-roger-waters-slams-us-as-most-evil-of-all--1101504649.html

Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters Slams US as ‘Most Evil of All’

The singer chastised US President Joe Biden as a “war criminal” in August, arguing that he is “fueling the fire” in Ukraine as Russia continues its special... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has told the US monthly Rolling Stone that he believes America to be the greatest evil in the world.The author of Money, Hey You and Shine on You Crazy Diamond pointed to “that compliant media”, which, he said, “feeds” US citizens with “the idea that Russia and China are evil”, and the US by contrast is good.The former Pink Floyd frontman also described information in the western media about the alleged crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine as “lies” and “propaganda”.The interview came after Waters urged Ukraine’s first lady to help stop the nation’s ongoing conflict with Moscow, dismissing the notion that western arms supplies to Kiev could pave the way to ending hostilities. In an open letter to Elena Zelenskaya, the rock legend commented on her interview with the BBC, in which she argued that if support for Kiev is strong, the Ukraine crisis would be resolved.On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, with the US and its allies responding by imposing packages of “severe” sanctions against Russia and ramping up their military support for Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the West for its weapon supplies to Kiev, with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that "any weapon, any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be considered “a legitimate target” by the Russian military. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that “Washington has once again demonstrated how much it has lost touch with reality, having actually become a party” to the Ukraine conflict. According to her, “further evidence of this is the US Congress recently agreeing on the allocation of a new assistance package to the Kiev regime worth almost $12 billion”.

