Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters Slams US as 'Most Evil of All'
Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters Slams US as ‘Most Evil of All’
04.10.2022
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has told the US monthly Rolling Stone that he believes America to be the greatest evil in the world.The author of Money, Hey You and Shine on You Crazy Diamond pointed to “that compliant media”, which, he said, “feeds” US citizens with “the idea that Russia and China are evil”, and the US by contrast is good.The former Pink Floyd frontman also described information in the western media about the alleged crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine as “lies” and “propaganda”.The interview came after Waters urged Ukraine’s first lady to help stop the nation’s ongoing conflict with Moscow, dismissing the notion that western arms supplies to Kiev could pave the way to ending hostilities. In an open letter to Elena Zelenskaya, the rock legend commented on her interview with the BBC, in which she argued that if support for Kiev is strong, the Ukraine crisis would be resolved.On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, with the US and its allies responding by imposing packages of “severe” sanctions against Russia and ramping up their military support for Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the West for its weapon supplies to Kiev, with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that "any weapon, any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be considered “a legitimate target” by the Russian military. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that “Washington has once again demonstrated how much it has lost touch with reality, having actually become a party” to the Ukraine conflict. According to her, “further evidence of this is the US Congress recently agreeing on the allocation of a new assistance package to the Kiev regime worth almost $12 billion”.
The singer chastised US President Joe Biden as a "war criminal" in August, arguing that he is "fueling the fire" in Ukraine as Russia continues its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has told the US monthly Rolling Stone that he believes America to be the greatest evil in the world.
The author of Money, Hey You and Shine on You Crazy Diamond pointed to “that compliant media”, which, he said, “feeds” US citizens with “the idea that Russia and China are evil”, and the US by contrast is good.
“Of course, we — when I say we, I’m now speaking as a taxpayer in the United States — are not. We are the most evil of all by a factor of at least ten times. We kill more people. We interfere in more people’s elections. We, the American empire, is doing all this sh*t,” Waters added.
The former Pink Floyd frontman also described information in the western media about the alleged crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine as “lies” and “propaganda”.
“You’ve seen it on what I’ve just described to you as western propaganda. It’s exactly the obverse of saying Russian propaganda; Russians interfered with our election; Russians did that. It’s all lies, lies, lies, lies,” he said.
The interview came after Waters urged Ukraine’s first lady to help stop the nation’s ongoing conflict with Moscow, dismissing the notion that western arms supplies to Kiev could pave the way to ending hostilities. In an open letter to Elena Zelenskaya, the rock legend commented on her interview with the BBC, in which she argued that if support for Kiev is strong, the Ukraine crisis would be resolved.
He noted that if Zelenskaya was referring to western arms supplies, she “may be tragically mistaken”. “Throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a firefight, has never worked to shorten a war in the past, and it won’t work now,” the musician wrote, adding that most of the fuel is being thrown by the US, which he asserted wants the Ukraine conflict to go on “for as long as possible.”
On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, with the US and its allies responding by imposing packages of “severe” sanctions against Russia and ramping up their military support for Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly slammed the West for its weapon supplies to Kiev, with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that "any weapon, any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be considered “a legitimate target” by the Russian military.
For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that “Washington has once again demonstrated how much it has lost touch with reality, having actually become a party” to the Ukraine conflict. According to her, “further evidence of this is the US Congress recently agreeing on the allocation of a new assistance package to the Kiev regime worth almost $12 billion”.