Former German Chancellor Merkel to Receive Award for Hosting Refugees Amid Syrian Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive a prestigious award by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) for hosting and protecting asylum... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Under Merkel’s leadership, Germany hosted more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers in 2015-2016 at the height of the conflict in Syria and amid violence in other places, according to the statement.The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award is a special prize that recognizes extraordinary humanitarian work aiding refugees, internally displaced or stateless people. The awards ceremony will take place in Geneva on October 10.During her tenure, Merkel was repeatedly criticized by many German politicians for allowing large numbers of migrants into the country. In 2018, the issue even resulted in a major political crisis, as her coalition partners insisted on stricter migration policies.

