Five Dogs Put Down, Owner Arrested After Liverpool Woman Mauled to Death

A Liverpool man has been arrested and his five dogs destroyed after a 63-year-old woman was mauled to death.Merseyside Police said on Tuesday that an unnamed 31-year-old man was arrested after the woman was found dead in a home in the Kirkdale area on Monday afternoon.They said five American Bulldogs that were found inside the property were handed over and humanely euthanised.The force said the man was being held on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control."Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch," Coote added.
An unnamed 31-year-old Liverpudlian man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control. Merseyside Police appealed to anyone who could help them investigate the incident to come forward.
A Liverpool man has been arrested and his five dogs destroyed after a 63-year-old woman was mauled to death.
Merseyside Police
said on Tuesday that an unnamed 31-year-old man was arrested after the woman was found dead in a home in the Kirkdale area on Monday afternoon.
They said five American Bulldogs
that were found inside the property were handed over and humanely euthanised.
The force said the man was being held on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.
"This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died," said Detective Inspector Katie Coote.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch," Coote added.