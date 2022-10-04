International
Depositor Storms Bank in Lebanon to Demand His Money
Depositor Storms Bank in Lebanon to Demand His Money
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A retired military man broke into a bank in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday to demand withdrawal of money from his own savings account, the... 04.10.2022
Gun-toting Ali al-Sahli stormed BLC Bank’s branch in Chtoura, a town to the east of the capital Beirut, and took several employees hostage in a desperate effort to compel them to hand over his money. He was arrested.Another angry depositor broke into a Byblos Bank branch in the city of Tyre to the south and demanded $44,000 in cash from his own savings to pay off loans. A group of utility workers in the country’s north stormed an FNB branch to retrieve their trapped wages on the same day.The onslaught by depositors come a day after commercial banks reopened across the country under tight security rules following a string of break-ins by outraged depositors last month.Cash-strapped Lebanon has been mired in economic and political crises since 2019 when its financial system caved in on itself under the weight of decades of economic mismanagement and corruption.
12:24 GMT 04.10.2022
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A retired military man broke into a bank in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday to demand withdrawal of money from his own savings account, the Depositors' Outcry Association said.
Gun-toting Ali al-Sahli stormed BLC Bank’s branch in Chtoura, a town to the east of the capital Beirut, and took several employees hostage in a desperate effort to compel them to hand over his money. He was arrested.

"Ali al-Sahli who stormed a bank office in Chtoura has been arrested," the Depositors' Outcry Association said on social media.

Another angry depositor broke into a Byblos Bank branch in the city of Tyre to the south and demanded $44,000 in cash from his own savings to pay off loans. A group of utility workers in the country’s north stormed an FNB branch to retrieve their trapped wages on the same day.
The onslaught by depositors come a day after commercial banks reopened across the country under tight security rules following a string of break-ins by outraged depositors last month.
Cash-strapped Lebanon has been mired in economic and political crises since 2019 when its financial system caved in on itself under the weight of decades of economic mismanagement and corruption.
