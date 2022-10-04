https://sputniknews.com/20221004/china-celebrates-73-years-of-socialism-amid-shifting-global-arena-1101479767.html

China Celebrates 73 Years of Socialism Amid Shifting Global Arena

Understanding Brazilian Election Results, Alabama Prisoners On Strike Over Sentencing Policy, UK Tories Retreat On Neoliberal Mini-Budget

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the results of the first round of the presidential election in Brazil, why the support for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is not necessarily driven by support for his platform but by an anti-Workers’ Party propaganda campaign, what Latin America’s so-called pink tide means for the Brazilian election and what a potential victory by Lula would mean for the region, and what we can expect in the coming second round of the presidential election.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss a system-wide prison strike in Alabama prisons in response to Alabama’s sentencing laws, how the sentencing laws that Alabama prisoners are protesting perpetuate mass incarceration in Alabama, the conditions that Alabama prisoners face in prisons and as workers, and the response from Alabama officials to the demands of striking prisoners.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the neoliberal “mini-budget” proposed by the government of Liz Truss in the UK that would have been another attempt at trickle down economics, how this budget would have continued the crushing of the UK’s working class amid the cost of living and energy crises, and how this budget and the economic crisis in the UK has exposed the weakness of Liz Truss’ government so early in its tenure.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the anniversary of the victory of the 1949 Chinese revolution and its significance in the current era of the push for a new cold war on China, Vladimir Putin’s speech announcing the unification of former Ukrainian regions with Russia and its analysis of western hegemony and the global shift toward multipolarity, and where China stands on the world stage as its ties with Russia and other non-western countries mark a shift in global politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

