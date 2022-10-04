https://sputniknews.com/20221004/brazils-lula-scores-victory-in-first-round-of-brazilian-presidential-elections-1101472475.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent elections in Brazil and the first round victory by Lula.
Brazil's Lula scores victory in first round of Brazilian presidential elections
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent elections in Brazil and the first round victory by Lula.
Julio Rivera - Political analystCamila Escalante - Political commentator and correspondent in Latin AmericaScott Ritter - Ex-UN weapons inspector and military analystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Julio Rivera about ex-US President Donald Trump's legal case and the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago property, along with the prospect of Trump re-running in 2024.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Brazil-based journalist Camila Escalante to discuss the results of the Brazilian elections and the upcoming second of voting after Lula failed to get to the 52 percent needed to outright declare victory.In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed the Ukrainian forces seizing the town of Lyman and the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent elections in Brazil and the first round victory by Lula.
Julio Rivera - Political analyst
Camila Escalante - Political commentator and correspondent in Latin America
Scott Ritter - Ex-UN weapons inspector and military analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Julio Rivera about ex-US President Donald Trump's legal case and the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago property, along with the prospect of Trump re-running in 2024.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Brazil-based journalist Camila Escalante to discuss the results of the Brazilian elections and the upcoming second of voting after Lula failed to get to the 52 percent needed to outright declare victory.
In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed the Ukrainian forces seizing the town of Lyman and the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
