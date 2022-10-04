https://sputniknews.com/20221004/blinken-says-nord-stream-sabotage-a-tremendous-opportunity-lula-wins-first-round-in-brazil-1101483088.html

Blinken Says Nord Stream Sabotage a 'Tremendous Opportunity'; Lula Wins First Round in Brazil

Blinken Says Nord Stream Sabotage a 'Tremendous Opportunity'; Lula Wins First Round in Brazil

U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken raised suspicion the U.S. was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, proclaiming the sabotage created a "tremendous... 04.10.2022

Blinken Says Nord Stream Sabotage a "Tremendous Opportunity"; Lula Wins First Round in Brazil U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken raised suspicion the U.S. was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, proclaiming the sabotage created a "tremendous opportunity" to remove Europe's dependency on Russian energy.

Jim Jatras, retired US Diplomat and former GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken further raised suspicion that the US was behind the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines when he proclaimed that the sabotage event created a "tremendous opportunity" to remove Europe's dependency on Russian energy.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China's technological advances are pushing it ahead in the race for the world's most advanced fighter airplanes. Also, the US Secretary of Defense says that he sees no threat to China's imminent invasion of Taiwan.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss President Putin's recent anti-colonialist speech. President Putin argued that Western colonialism is a dying model that relies on stealing resources from developing nations when he spoke about accepting former Ukrainian territory into the Russian Federation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The treaties on the liberated territories' accession have been finalized in Moscow. Also, we discuss the Nord Stream attacks and Ukraine's current state of conflict.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran says that it has a deal with the US exchanging prisoners for the release of frozen funds. Also, the Yemen ceasefire ended without renewal, and Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the West Bank.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. Liz Truss has had the worst approval ratings for the UK Prime Minister since 2010 after her first few weeks in office. Also, French workers are mobilizing for protests, and Europe has lost its strategic autonomy.James Early, former Assistant Secretary for Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member for the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian challenger Lula De Silva has won the first round of elections in Brazil. Also, Washington and Caracas carry out a prisoner exchange, and Grenada will re-enter their Petro Caribe agreement.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the UN Leaders of 66 nations, mainly in the Global South, at the UN general assembly meeting have called for a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

