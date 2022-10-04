https://sputniknews.com/20221004/biden-intends-to-nominate-us-surgeon-general-vivek-murthy-to-who-post---white-house-1101513159.html

Biden Intends to Nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to WHO Post - White House

Biden Intends to Nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to WHO Post - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden announced that he plans to nominate Vivek Murthy as the United States Representative on World Health Organization’s... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T21:22+0000

2022-10-04T21:22+0000

2022-10-04T21:22+0000

americas

us

world health organization (who)

vivek murthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101332/93/1013329300_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_308afeaa46c70bd8c5ac0ceb0051465e.jpg

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Vivek Murthy to serve as Representative of the United States on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization alongside his continued duties as Surgeon General," the White House said in a statement.The US Senate confirmed Murthy in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the United States. He previously served as the 19th Surgeon General when Biden was Vice President during the presidency of Barack Obama.Before entering government service, Murthy co-founded VISIONS, a global HIV/AIDS education organization; the Swasthya Project, a rural health partnership that trained women in South India to become community health workers and educators; TrialNetworks, a technology company dedicated to improving collaboration and efficiency in clinical trials; and Doctors for America, a nonprofit mobilizing physicians and medical students to improve access to affordable care.The WHO's Executive Board has 34 members who serve three-year terms.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, world health organization (who), vivek murthy