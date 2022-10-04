https://sputniknews.com/20221004/biden-does-not-want-to-admit-us-at-war-in-ukraine---ex-lawmaker-1101483618.html

Biden Does Not Want to Admit US at War in Ukraine - Ex-Lawmaker

Biden Does Not Want to Admit US at War in Ukraine - Ex-Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration wants to get as close to the Ukraine conflict as possible without admitting to American voters that the United...

The US unveiled another $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine last week, bringing the total to $16.9 billion since 2021, while US media reported on Monday that an additional package worth $625 million was being prepared.Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing current and former officials, said the US military plans to establish a new command post in Germany that will be responsible for streamlining security assistance to Ukraine over the coming years.In a September 28 op-ed published in the National Interest, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said it was "obvious" to Moscow that the United States is directly involved in the military actions of the Kiev regime.Black said it would not be unreasonable for Russians to look and think the United States is at war against them in Ukraine.

