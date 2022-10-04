https://sputniknews.com/20221004/biden-administration-to-announce-new-curbs-on-supercomputing-sales-to-china-reports-say-1101493884.html
Biden Administration to Announce New Curbs on Supercomputing Sales to China, Reports Say
Biden Administration to Announce New Curbs on Supercomputing Sales to China, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is expected to announce on Tuesday further restrictions on sales of advanced semiconductors and equipment that... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T09:57+0000
2022-10-04T09:57+0000
2022-10-04T09:57+0000
us
china
us-china relations
supercomputers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102073/79/1020737947_3:0:3260:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f01fb20320f8b98e438e5a861bd67b.jpg
Building on restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump on China's 5G giant Huawei, the United States would impose on other named Chinese companies the same direct product rule, which specifies that foreign companies may not sell anything made with US technologies to the sanctioned entities, according to the New York Times.Other planned restrictions include controlling the sale of the most advanced US-made tools to China's semiconductor industry, and also limiting the sale of US made microchips to China's most powerful supercomputing projects and data centers.One company likely to be targeted is Chinese memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Company, sources said.These new sweeping restrictions on sales of US technology to China are in keeping with Joe Biden administration's position on technology transfers and innovation. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on September 16 that maintaining relative advantages over competitors in key technologies was no longer enough, and the US needed to "maintain as large of a lead as possible."
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102073/79/1020737947_410:0:2853:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_825fd9e4750fd6ad9e824c772f9f16d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, china, us-china relations, supercomputers
us, china, us-china relations, supercomputers
Biden Administration to Announce New Curbs on Supercomputing Sales to China, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is expected to announce on Tuesday further restrictions on sales of advanced semiconductors and equipment that would allow China's supercomputing industry to develop further, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the plans.
Building on restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump on China's 5G giant Huawei, the United States would impose on other named Chinese companies the same direct product rule, which specifies that foreign companies may not sell anything made with US technologies to the sanctioned entities, according to the New York Times.
Other planned restrictions include controlling the sale of the most advanced US-made tools to China's semiconductor industry
, and also limiting the sale of US made microchips to China's most powerful supercomputing projects and data centers.
One company likely to be targeted is Chinese memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Company, sources said.
These new sweeping restrictions on sales of US technology to China
are in keeping with Joe Biden administration's position on technology transfers and innovation. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on September 16 that maintaining relative advantages over competitors in key technologies was no longer enough, and the US needed to "maintain as large of a lead as possible."