Baku Returns 17 Armenian POWs to Yerevan Through US Mediation - Armenian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijan has returned 17 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) with the mediation of the United States, the Armenian defense ministry said on... 04.10.2022

"Today, the Azerbaijani side returned 17 Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side with the mediation of the US," the ministry said on Twitter.Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked the US for its efforts to facilitate the release of Armenian POWs.On Monday, Armenia submitted a video of the execution of Armenian captives by Azerbaijani military that went viral on social media on Sunday, to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice. The Armenian foreign ministry called on the international community to increase pressure on Azerbaijan and condemned new and past videos that appear to be "evidence of the Azerbaijani armed forces" war crimes.Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.

