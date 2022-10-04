https://sputniknews.com/20221004/at-least-28-mountaineers-feared-trapped-after-avalanche-hits-indias-draupadi-peak-1101492822.html

At least 28 Mountaineers Feared Trapped After Avalanche Hits India’s Draupadi Peak

At least 28 Mountaineers Feared Trapped After Avalanche Hits India’s Draupadi Peak

The Indian state of Uttarakhand is famous for its natural scenic beauty and tough treks. However, the Himalayan state is also prone to avalanches and... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least 28 mountaineers are feared trapped, while eight others have been rescued in India's Uttarakhand state on the Draupadi ka Danda peak following an avalanche, state chief Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.Draupadi ka Danda peak is located in the Gangotri range at 8,760 meters above sea level."Due to an avalanche on Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarkashi, have been reported trapped. A rescue operation is being conducted to get everyone out safely. I have requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the rescue operation," Dhami tweeted.The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the site to rescue the mountaineers.Meanwhile, in a tweet, the defense minister said that he had spoken to the state chief Dhami and also instructed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to mount a rescue and relief operation.

