At least 28 Mountaineers Feared Trapped After Avalanche Hits India’s Draupadi Peak
At least 28 Mountaineers Feared Trapped After Avalanche Hits India’s Draupadi Peak
The Indian state of Uttarakhand is famous for its natural scenic beauty and tough treks. However, the Himalayan state is also prone to avalanches and...
At least 28 mountaineers are feared trapped, while eight others have been rescued in India's Uttarakhand state on the Draupadi ka Danda peak following an avalanche, state chief Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.Draupadi ka Danda peak is located in the Gangotri range at 8,760 meters above sea level."Due to an avalanche on Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarkashi, have been reported trapped. A rescue operation is being conducted to get everyone out safely. I have requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the rescue operation," Dhami tweeted.The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the site to rescue the mountaineers.Meanwhile, in a tweet, the defense minister said that he had spoken to the state chief Dhami and also instructed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to mount a rescue and relief operation.
At least 28 Mountaineers Feared Trapped After Avalanche Hits India’s Draupadi Peak
The Indian state of Uttarakhand is famous for its natural scenic beauty and tough treks. However, the Himalayan state is also prone to avalanches and landslides, due to being located at 3,500 meters above sea level with slopes of generally more than 30 degrees.
At least 28 mountaineers are feared trapped, while eight others have been rescued in India's Uttarakhand state on the Draupadi ka Danda peak following an avalanche, state chief Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.
Draupadi ka Danda peak is located in the Gangotri range at 8,760 meters above sea level.
"Due to an avalanche on Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarkashi, have been reported trapped. A rescue operation is being conducted to get everyone out safely. I have requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the rescue operation," Dhami tweeted
.
According to the News18 website, a group of 170 mountaineers were training when the incident reportedly took place. However, it is unclear if the disaster led to any deaths.
The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the site to rescue the mountaineers
.
Meanwhile, in a tweet
, the defense minister said that he had spoken to the state chief Dhami and also instructed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to mount a rescue and relief operation.