White House Congratulates Brazilians on Successful First Round of Presidential Race
White House Congratulates Brazilians on Successful First Round of Presidential Race
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States congratulates the people of Brazil on the "successful" first round of the presidential race in the country, White... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
White House Congratulates Brazilians on Successful First Round of Presidential Race

20:11 GMT 03.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States congratulates the people of Brazil on the "successful" first round of the presidential race in the country, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
"We congratulate Brazil's people and institutions on holding a successful first round of elections and support their free exercise of the right to choose their next leader. All available information indicates that the first round of elections was conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner with all relevant institutions operating in accordance with their constitutional role," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
The United States shares Brazil’s confidence in a free, fair and transparent runoff, Jean-Pierre added.
On Sunday, Brazil held the first round of the election, with the main competition unfolding between current leader Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Workers' Party.
FILE - Towels with images of Brazilian presidential candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are for sale by a street vendor, hanging from a makeshift clothesline in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Despite the smoke clogging the air of entire Amazon cities, state elections have largely ignored environmental issues. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
Americas
Brazil to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election - TSE
01:07 GMT
Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil’s politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups.
Lula, for his part, was jailed after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country’s state oil producer. He was freed and had his political rights reinstated after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction. Lula claimed his innocence.
With 99.9% of the ballots counted, Lula received 48.4% and Bolsonaro got 43.2% of the vote. They will confront each other in a runoff on October 30.
