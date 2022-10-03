International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/us-to-announce-new-restrictions-on-computing-tech-exports-to-china---reports-1101479317.html
US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports
US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is set to announce new restrictions on the export of US-made computing technologies to China amid scientific and... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T20:19+0000
2022-10-03T20:19+0000
americas
us
us-china trade war
us-china relations
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_159:0:3800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a46ad46edf1590cce83a64cc2d2bef4d.jpg
US media reported on the prospective measures last month, but the restrictions could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.The measures would restrict the export of certain computing technologies to Chinese entities targeted by the United States, including equipment to make computer chips, the report said.The restrictions are intended to impede China’s capabilities in the computing sector, as well as related fields, including artificial intelligence and biosciences, the report also said.China has used supercomputers to run surveillance systems and develop next-generation weapons for their military, the report added.Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/taiwanese-defense-ministry-says-china-sent-22-aircraft-4-vessels-to-taiwan-strait-1101441689.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_614:0:3345:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b27628d436185df8dfdcf84ba7c575c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us-china trade war, us-china relations, china
us, us-china trade war, us-china relations, china

US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports

20:19 GMT 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent YuA Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.
A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is set to announce new restrictions on the export of US-made computing technologies to China amid scientific and strategic competition in that sector, the New York Times reported on Monday.
US media reported on the prospective measures last month, but the restrictions could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The measures would restrict the export of certain computing technologies to Chinese entities targeted by the United States, including equipment to make computer chips, the report said.
The restrictions are intended to impede China’s capabilities in the computing sector, as well as related fields, including artificial intelligence and biosciences, the report also said.
This picture taken on an undisclosed date in December 2016 shows a Chinese J-15 fighter jet landing on the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier during military drills in the Bohai Sea, off China's northeast coast - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
World
Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says China Sent 22 Aircraft, 4 Vessels to Taiwan Strait
Yesterday, 14:25 GMT
China has used supercomputers to run surveillance systems and develop next-generation weapons for their military, the report added.
Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала