https://sputniknews.com/20221003/us-to-announce-new-restrictions-on-computing-tech-exports-to-china---reports-1101479317.html
US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports
US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is set to announce new restrictions on the export of US-made computing technologies to China amid scientific and... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T20:19+0000
2022-10-03T20:19+0000
2022-10-03T20:19+0000
americas
us
us-china trade war
us-china relations
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_159:0:3800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a46ad46edf1590cce83a64cc2d2bef4d.jpg
US media reported on the prospective measures last month, but the restrictions could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.The measures would restrict the export of certain computing technologies to Chinese entities targeted by the United States, including equipment to make computer chips, the report said.The restrictions are intended to impede China’s capabilities in the computing sector, as well as related fields, including artificial intelligence and biosciences, the report also said.China has used supercomputers to run surveillance systems and develop next-generation weapons for their military, the report added.Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/taiwanese-defense-ministry-says-china-sent-22-aircraft-4-vessels-to-taiwan-strait-1101441689.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_614:0:3345:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b27628d436185df8dfdcf84ba7c575c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us-china trade war, us-china relations, china
us, us-china trade war, us-china relations, china
US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is set to announce new restrictions on the export of US-made computing technologies to China amid scientific and strategic competition in that sector, the New York Times reported on Monday.
US media reported on the prospective measures last month, but the restrictions could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The measures would restrict the export of certain computing technologies to Chinese entities targeted by the United States, including equipment to make computer chips, the report said.
The restrictions are intended to impede China’s capabilities in the computing sector, as well as related fields, including artificial intelligence and biosciences, the report also said.
China has used supercomputers to run surveillance systems and develop next-generation weapons for their military, the report added.
Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.