US Lawmaker Urges Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head 'Not to Get Involved' in Partisan US Politics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz on Monday warned Andrey Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, against... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

"UA’s [Ukraine’s] de-facto President Andriy Yermak is spreading propaganda in his ‘Kremlin style’ media on my NO vote on reckless $600B bill (included $12B for UA). I’d like to give UA government advice: not to get involved in partisan US politics - Republicans will be in charge next Congress," Spartz said in a tweet.In July, Spartz accused Yermak of failing to prepare Ukraine for a military confrontation with Russia after he allegedly issued reassurances that Moscow would not start a special military operation in Ukraine and called on him to resign.In addition, Spartz urged US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to stop playing politics with people’s lives in Ukraine amid Russia’s special military operation in the country.Spartz was born and raised in Ukraine and lived there nearly 22 years. She emigrated to the United States in 2000 and has served as US Congresswoman representing the state of Indiana’s 5th congressional district since 2021.On Friday, Biden signed a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress to avoid a US government shutdown and provide $12.4 billion in new spending on areas related to the Ukraine conflict after the US House of Representatives passed the bill in a 230-201 vote.

