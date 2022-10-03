International
BREAKING: UK Gov't Abolishes Plan to Scrap 45% Income Tax Rate for Top Earners
06:34 GMT 03.10.2022 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 03.10.2022)
Britain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street
Svetlana Ekimenko
Being updated
The UK government’s Growth Plan, announced on 23 September, had proposed sweeping unfunded tax cuts, including abolishing the 45 percent top rate of income tax. The plan had triggered swift backlash from Conservative MPs amid ensuing financial turmoil and crippling polls.
The UK government has abolished the plan to scrap a 45% income tax rate for top earners.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement:
"From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy. However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country. As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package."
The Chancellor announced the U-turn during the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.
Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, welcomed the U-turn, but called for more change, saying:
"A reversal of the abolition of the 45p rate is a positive step. Not just because of the issue of fairness but because it shows much-needed pragmatism by a government that has so far felt far too rigid and doctrinaire. The further big change needed now is to bring forward the OBR forecast so that the markets can be further reassured at the earliest opportunity."
