UK Chancellor of Exchequer Admits Economic Plan Caused Market 'Turbulence,' Mulls New Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday admitted that the new economic plan has caused "a little turbulence" on the markets... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

On September 23, Kwarteng unveiled a new growth plan to support the country's economy amid rising costs of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporate tax, keeping it the lowest in the G20 at 19%. Since the announcement, the yield on the United Kingdom's five-year government bonds has risen to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against Prime Minister Liz Truss' government.Earlier in the day, the UK government decided to abandon the measure to cut tax on incomes over 150,000 pounds ($168,000) a year from 45% to 40% due to popular discontent, as well as turmoil on financial markets. Following the announcement of the plan, the British pound fell to an all-time low of $1.0384 against the US dollar, putting further pressure on Truss.Kwarteng added that economic growth is what the UK now needs more than ever, amid the worsening energy crisis.According to Kwarteng, the government will focus on major parts of the growth package, including the energy price guarantee that will fix energy bills for households at 2,500 pounds per year.

