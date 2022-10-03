https://sputniknews.com/20221003/trump-sues-cnn-over-alleged-defamation-seeks-over-475mln-in-damages---filing-1101480761.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump is suing media company Cable News Network (CNN) over allegations that they have used their platform to try and defame the former US president for political purposes, according to a court document filed Monday.
“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about [Trump] and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence – purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source – to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” the court filing said.
The alleged defamation campaign culminated in CNN claiming credit for removing Trump from office in the 2020 presidential election, the filing added.
Trump is seeking punitive damages in the amount of $475 million, as well as over $75,000 in compensatory damages, with an exact amount to be determined by a trial, the filing also said.