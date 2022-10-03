https://sputniknews.com/20221003/trump-attacks-mcconnell-with-an-alleged-death-threat-on-social-media-1101446929.html

Trump Attacks McConnell With an Alleged Death Threat on Social Media

Days after it was revealed that former President Donald Trump told journalist Maggie Haberman that Mitch McConnell was a “piece of s***”, Trump took to his... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the country down with him? In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH,” the former president wrote in a rant on social media.The bill it is believed Trump is referring to will fund the government until December 16, provide more than $12 billion in aid to Ukraine, and $20 million for the Jackson, Mississippi water system. The bill advanced by a vote of 72 to 23 in the Senate Chamber.Trump also attacked McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, with a racist nickname, calling her “his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Chao is an American businesswoman who worked as U.S. Secretary of Transportation under the Trump administration and the U.S. Secretary of Labor under the George W. Bush administration.Trump is now being criticized for the social media post with some reportedly calling it a violent threat, but his spokesperson Taylor Budowich has hit out against the controversy, calling it “absurd”.The working relationship between McConnell and Trump turned fraught following Trump’s election fraud claims concerning the 2020 election in which he lost to President Joe Biden. Trump’s falsified claims led to a riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, when more than 2,000 rioters broke through the Capitol Building to occupy, vandalize, and loot it, in hopes of preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes. At least five people died following the attack.McConnell’s lack of support for Trump during the fallout of the January 6 attack soured the two Republican leaders’ relationship. McConnell told the press that he believed Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to impeach Trump following the January 6 attack with McConnell reportedly saying in the privacy of his office that the “Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” referring to the House impeaching Trump."Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken," McConnell said in a December 2020 floor speech. "So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."Trump, who refers to McConnell as “the Old Crow” told journalist Maggie Haberman that the “Old Crow’s a piece of s***,” following his loss in the 2020 election. Haberman’s book “Confidence Man”, where the interview in which Trump made his comment can be found, also alleges that Trump privately admitted his defeat in the 2020 election.

