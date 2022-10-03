https://sputniknews.com/20221003/su-30mki-fighters-scrambled-following-bomb-threat-onboard-iranian-plane-approaching-delhi---report-1101452819.html
Su-30MKI Fighters Scrambled Following ‘Bomb Threat’ Onboard Iranian Plane Approaching Delhi - Report
Su-30MKI Fighters Scrambled Following ‘Bomb Threat’ Onboard Iranian Plane Approaching Delhi - Report
According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, 'The Mahan Air flight IRM081' was travelling from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
The Indian Air Force scrambled Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets on Monday to intercept an Iranian passenger plane after the airline informed New Delhi of a bomb threat on board its aircraft as it flew through Indian airspace towards New Delhi, ANI news reported. The local security agency reportedly received a call regarding the bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi at around 9:20 am local time. The air traffic control (ATC) suggested the aircraft go to the city of Jaipur located in the Indian state of Rajasthan. However, the pilot refused to divert the aircraftThe aircraft was later allowed to continue moving towards its destination in China, with security agencies watching it closely along the route to Guangzhou.he nature of the bomb has not been specified yet.
