‘Sins of the Father'? King Charles III May Strip Prince Andrew’s Daughters of Royal Titles - Expert

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January amid fallout from his relationship with convicted pedophile, the late... 03.10.2022

King Charles III could "downgrade" the titles of Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, believes royal expert Hilary Fordwich.The British monarch may seek to remove any vestiges of affiliation to the royal fold after the Duke of York "embarrassed" Buckingham Palace with his actions."Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures," royal expert Hilary Fordwich was cited by Fox News Digital as saying.The granddaughters of the late Queen, Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, are the daughters of prince Andrew and his ex-spouse, Sarah Ferguson. The couple split in 1992 after six years together. The two daughters hold HRH styles but they joined the Royal Family as working members.It is "highly dubious" that Prince Andrew's daughters retain their titles, believes the expert, as the decision is to be made by their uncle, King Charles III, who is predicted to be making the use of titles more "restrictive."The Duke of York stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. In January, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son was stripped of his patronages and HRH title amid sex abuse allegations levelled against him by Victoria Roberts Giuffre. The disgraced royal, who struck a multimillion-pound out-of-court financial settlement with his accuser in February, never admitted guilt. He has since been doggedly trying to get into his Mother’s good graces. However, earlier in summer, the Duke of York was banned from the Order of the Garter ceremony on June 13 after his brother, then-Prince of Wales, and Prince William allegedly lobbied the Queen.

