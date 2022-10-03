https://sputniknews.com/20221003/shelf-life-of-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-extended-to-18-months-state-register-1101473909.html

Shelf Life of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Extended to 18 Months: State Register

Shelf Life of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Extended to 18 Months: State Register

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The shelf life of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been extended to 18 months, according to the state register of... 03.10.2022

The extension applies to both components of the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium.The Russian Health Ministry said in August that expiration dates of Sputnik V vaccines were extended and range from six months to one year for different manufacturers. The decision was based on an examination that confirmed the drug’s safety and effectiveness.Sputnik V, a combination vector vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Center and registered in August 2020. Emergency mass-distribution of the vaccine began in December 2020 in Russia and later in such countries as Argentina, Belarus, Hungary and Serbia. As of January, the vaccine was authorized in more than 70 countries around the world.

