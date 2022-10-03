International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/serbia-to-join-forces-with-hungary-austria-to-counteract-migration-crisis-1101472001.html
Serbia to Join Forces With Hungary, Austria to Counteract Migration Crisis
Serbia to Join Forces With Hungary, Austria to Counteract Migration Crisis
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbia, Hungary and Austria will join forces to deal with the migration crisis and sign a special cooperation agreement on the matter... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T14:43+0000
2022-10-03T14:43+0000
world
serbia
refugees
hungary
austria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105138/25/1051382563_0:171:3000:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_beb4a6c8e803e014525e4fdc602f78a3.jpg
"Our experts will produce together a draft agreement by October 7 already, we will meet in Belgrade several days later to approve this agreement and develop an action plan on how to implement it and to protect other parts of Europe with the measures that we will undertake," Vucic said during a joint press conference, adding that "Serbia will be a reliable partner for our Hungarian and Austrian friends."The Serbian president noted the influx of migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, while also highlighting the fact that roughly 17,600 people from Russia and Ukraine have arrived recently and received a year-long registration in Serbia. Vucic stated that this would create considerable pressure on his country.Earlier in the day at a summit in Budapest, Vucic discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer the issue of countering illegal migration and human trafficking.In early September, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) reported that the number of illegal migrants arriving in the EU from January-August 2022 was the highest ever recorded over the eight-month period since 2016.
serbia
hungary
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105138/25/1051382563_148:0:2853:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_e44ff2873c0a1ebd2fb11ff079fbc7ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, refugees, hungary, austria
serbia, refugees, hungary, austria

Serbia to Join Forces With Hungary, Austria to Counteract Migration Crisis

14:43 GMT 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicMigrants and refugees. (File)
Migrants and refugees. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
International
India
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbia, Hungary and Austria will join forces to deal with the migration crisis and sign a special cooperation agreement on the matter, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.
"Our experts will produce together a draft agreement by October 7 already, we will meet in Belgrade several days later to approve this agreement and develop an action plan on how to implement it and to protect other parts of Europe with the measures that we will undertake," Vucic said during a joint press conference, adding that "Serbia will be a reliable partner for our Hungarian and Austrian friends."
The Serbian president noted the influx of migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, while also highlighting the fact that roughly 17,600 people from Russia and Ukraine have arrived recently and received a year-long registration in Serbia. Vucic stated that this would create considerable pressure on his country.
Earlier in the day at a summit in Budapest, Vucic discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer the issue of countering illegal migration and human trafficking.
In early September, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) reported that the number of illegal migrants arriving in the EU from January-August 2022 was the highest ever recorded over the eight-month period since 2016.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала