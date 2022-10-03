https://sputniknews.com/20221003/russia-was-indias-second-largest-oil-supplier-in-september-kpler-data-shows-1101469899.html

Russia Was India's Second-Largest Oil Supplier in September, Kpler Data Shows

Russia Was India's Second-Largest Oil Supplier in September, Kpler Data Shows

Indian oil companies have increased their purchases of Russian crude, offered at a discounted price, as some of Moscow's traditional buyers stopped their... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-03T15:34+0000

2022-10-03T15:34+0000

2022-10-03T15:34+0000

india

oil

oil business

crude oil

saudi arabia

iraq

business

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/42/1076824205_0:235:1920:1315_1920x0_80_0_0_c2202ba5b97d58c1cd310dc15efd4f67.jpg

Russia is once more the second-largest exporter of oil to India, surpassed only by Saudi Arabia, data provided by three European commodity analytics firms revealed.According to the latest figures, India imported 842,000 barrels per day of Russian oil in September, up from 732,000 barrels per day in August and the amount it imported from Saudi Arabia was reported to be 869,000 barrels per day.The Russian oil supplies to India is likely to rise in October and November, Indian business news website Business Standard reported, quoting analysts at Vortexa, an industry analytical company.According to tanker-tracking data obtained by Reuters, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the second-largest oil supplier to India in June this year. However, in August, Saudi Arabia leap-frogged Iraq as the largest exporter of crude oil to India for the first time in a year, and Russia ranked third.Vessel-line up data published by Indian consulting agency Coalmint in August revealed that Russia has outperformed the US and others to become country's third-largest coal supplier in July as imports increased 10 percent to 2.03 million metric tons.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/india-saved-44-billion-through-discounted-russian-oil-purchases-report-1100974403.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

oil, oil business, crude oil, saudi arabia, iraq, business, economy