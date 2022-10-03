https://sputniknews.com/20221003/residents-on-japans-hokkaido-advised-to-seek-shelter-after-dprk-ballistic-missile-launch-detected-1101481743.html

Residents on Japan's Hokkaido Advised to Seek Shelter after DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch Detected

Residents on Japan's Hokkaido Advised to Seek Shelter after DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch Detected

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) continued its string of missile tests into October, carrying out its fifth test in the last two weeks. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-03T22:40+0000

2022-10-03T22:40+0000

2022-10-03T22:52+0000

world

dprk

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107643/30/1076433095_0:108:3253:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_bf8293b16a855c1b54f7d26d877b9919.jpg

The South Korean military said on Tuesday morning it had detected a new ballistic missile launch from the DPRK headed toward the Sea of Japan, which Koreans call the East Sea.Japanese officials also detected the launch and issued a warning to residents of the northern island of Hokkaido and the northern Honshu province of Aomori to "seek shelter immediately." In 2017, the socialist state fired two long-range ballistic missiles over Hokkaido, which splashed down harmlessly in the Pacific Ocean on the other side.An alert issued a few minutes later said the missile "is believed to have passed through the Pacific Ocean" and advised people not to touch anything suspicious they might find.The DPRK has test-fired six missiles in four previous launches over the last week, the most recent of which was Saturday, when they splashed down harmlessly in international waters.Pyongyang has aroused the ire of South Korea, Japan, and the United States for its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which they say destabilize the region. However, the isolated socialist state says it needs the weapons to guarantee its security in the absence of a permanent peace treaty with Seoul and Washington. The 1950-53 Korean War, which devastated the DPRK and killed more than 2 million Koreans, only ended with a ceasefire.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

dprk, japan