Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% Month Before Midterm Elections: Poll

Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% Month Before Midterm Elections: Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Republican party has reached a favorable rating of 44% compared to the Democratic party's 39% a little more than a month before of... 03.10.2022

"Both parties' images have shifted slightly since last year, with the GOP's favorable rating edging up four percentage points to 44% and the Democratic Party's rating slipping by the same amount, to 39%," a release on the poll said.While more than 80% of Democrats and Republicans view their own party favorably, support among Democrats for their party has fallen 8% from the last year, while support by Republicans has remained unchanged, the release said.Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe today that the Republican party is doing a better job at protecting the United States from international terrorism and only 37% said the Democrats are doing a better job, the release said."Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 47% of independents and 9% of Democrats give the Republican Party the advantage on keeping the nation prosperous," the release added.The poll was conducted on September 1-16 among 812 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia with a margin of sampling error of ±4 percentage points.

