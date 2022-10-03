https://sputniknews.com/20221003/probably-wasnt-the-best-idea-kwarteng-regrets-going-to-tory-donors-event-on-mini-budget-day-1101456410.html

"Probably Wasn't The Best Idea": Kwarteng Regrets Going to Tory Donors' Event on Mini-Budget Day

UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted it was a mistake to attend a champagne reception for Tory donors on the day when he unveiled the so-called mini-budget.He insisted he spent a quarter of an hour, maybe more, at the event organized by the Conservative party, as he gave an interview for LBC Radio on Monday. When asked whether he regretted attending the gathering, Kwarteng said:Previously, The Sunday Times reported that the Chancellor had joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier, Andrew Law, on the evening of September 23rd. At the time, traders were shorting the pound sterling among financial turmoil triggered by Kwarteng’s announcement of £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts in his Growth Plan mini-budget earlier in the day.The Chancellor is alleged to have told attendees at the reception of further austerity-style budget cuts looming, according to The Sunday Times.The pound fell to a record low against the dollar as markets reacted to the UK's biggest tax cuts in 50 years, standing at $1.03 early on Monday before regaining some ground. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to save pension funds.‘Out of Touch’Anneliese Dodds, Labour party chair, wrote to her Conservative counterpart, Jake Berry, urging him to produce a full list of attendees at the event and reveal if they paid a fee to be there or pledged donations, UK media reported.The Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, demanded a probe into what Kwarteng told donors, adding:The Tory chairman, also present at the event in question, has since defended the gathering.Prime Minister Liz Truss had added that meeting business people was part of the Chancellor’s job.Meanwhile, the Tories have been slumping to their lowest rating since 1997 in the British public's view, while Labour is soaring with voters, according to Sky News's rolling average of 10 latest polls, updated on October 1. The opposition party headed by Sir Keir Starmer has returned to a level of popularity not seen since 2001.

