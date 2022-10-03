International
State Duma Considers Laws on Accession to Russia With DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin Calls for Cool-Headedness When Analyzing Military Operation in Ukraine
Kremlin Calls for Cool-Headedness When Analyzing Military Operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Emotions should be kept in check when analyzing the course of the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on...
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
russia
"Ramzan Kadyrov, who, as you know, from the very beginning of the special military operation did a lot, made a very big contribution and continues to make it — the whole [Chechen] republic continues to make a very big contribution to the special military operation," Peskov told reporters, adding that even in difficult moments, emotions should still be excluded from any assessments.Peskov also said that all the grounds for the use of nuclear weapons are set out in the relevant doctrine.The Russian doctrine states that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies using weapons of mass destruction or when the existence of the country itself is threatened.On Saturday, Kadyrov criticized Russian armed forces' Colonel General Alexander Lapin for his alleged tactical failures in Lyman, which led to the loss of control over several settlements near Kharkov to Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kadyrov also stressed that Russia needs to resort to more drastic measures, including declaring martial law in the border areas of Russia and using low-yield nuclear weapons.Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian and allied armed forces have been withdrawn from the town of Lyman, also known as Krasny Lyman, in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic and regrouped to more favorable locations due to the risk of encirclement
Kremlin Calls for Cool-Headedness When Analyzing Military Operation in Ukraine

International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Emotions should be kept in check when analyzing the course of the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the statement of the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, criticizing the Russian military.
"Ramzan Kadyrov, who, as you know, from the very beginning of the special military operation did a lot, made a very big contribution and continues to make it — the whole [Chechen] republic continues to make a very big contribution to the special military operation," Peskov told reporters, adding that even in difficult moments, emotions should still be excluded from any assessments.
Peskov also said that all the grounds for the use of nuclear weapons are set out in the relevant doctrine.
"We use nuclear weapons on the basis of what is set out in the relevant doctrine, there can be no other considerations here," Peskov added.
The Russian doctrine states that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies using weapons of mass destruction or when the existence of the country itself is threatened.
On Saturday, Kadyrov criticized Russian armed forces' Colonel General Alexander Lapin for his alleged tactical failures in Lyman, which led to the loss of control over several settlements near Kharkov to Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kadyrov also stressed that Russia needs to resort to more drastic measures, including declaring martial law in the border areas of Russia and using low-yield nuclear weapons.
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian and allied armed forces have been withdrawn from the town of Lyman, also known as Krasny Lyman, in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic and regrouped to more favorable locations due to the risk of encirclement
