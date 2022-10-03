https://sputniknews.com/20221003/harry-potter-author-snubbed-by-second-school-for-gender-critical-views-1101474844.html

Harry Potter Author Snubbed by Second School For 'Gender-Critical' Views

Harry Potter Author Snubbed by Second School For 'Gender-Critical' Views

2022-10-03

A Scottish school has 'cancelled' Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her criticism of trans rights orthodoxy.Springburn Academy in Glasgow had previously named one of its school 'houses' — cross-year orders of students in imitation of the dormitory blocks of boarding schools like the fictional Hogwarts — after the best-selling writer.Kids from the school were photographed with a banner reading "Springburn Academy supports transgender rights."A spokesman from Glasgow City Council confirmed the move to cancel Rowling.Rowling has been publicly critical of the trend of using gender-neutral language for exclusively female roles and activities, like motherhood and menstruation, for fear of offending those who self-identify as transgender, non-binary or other alternatives to their biological sex. More recently she criticised British NGO Mermaids, which encourages children to identify as transsexual and promotes controversial treatments such as puberty-blocking drugs and restrictive 'breast binder' garments.The Boswells School in Chelmsford, Essex, announced in January that it had renamed its own Rowling House in honour of athlete Dame Kelly Holmes over Rowling's "comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people".The authoress continues to be a 'gender-critical' feminist despite repeatedly receiving death threats and coming under fire from the young cast of the Harry Potter film franchise.English-born Rowling, now a multi-millionairess, has lived in the Scottish capital Edinburgh since 1993, when she was still working on her draft of her first novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She also owns Killiechassie house and its estate in the Scottish highlands.

