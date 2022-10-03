https://sputniknews.com/20221003/five-burned-to-death-dozens-injured-after-fire-at-durga-puja-venue-in-india---video-1101448690.html

Five Burned to Death, Dozens Injured After Fire at Durga Puja Venue in India - Video

'Durga Puja' is marked at various parts of India annually during September or October. During the celebrations, people offer prayers to the Goddess Durga and... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least five people -- three children and two women -- died and 64 others were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja venue in India's Uttar Pradesh state late Sunday evening.The incident occurred in Bhadohi district's Aurai Town. Bhadohi District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed to reporters on Monday that the death toll in the incident has risen to five.Additional Director General of Police Ram Kumar immediately set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cause of fire.Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident, his office said in a tweet on Sunday.Officials have been directed to all the injured get a proper medical treatment.

