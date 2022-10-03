https://sputniknews.com/20221003/electric-boat-wins-532bln-design-contract-on-virginia-nuclear-submarines---pentagon-1101482500.html

Electric Boat Wins $532Bln Design Contract on Virginia Nuclear Submarines - Pentagon

Electric Boat Wins $532Bln Design Contract on Virginia Nuclear Submarines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has won a more than $532 billion US Navy modification contract for Development Studies and Design

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation [of] Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $532,921,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to [a] previously awarded contract for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.The contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $813.7 billion, release said.Almost all work on the contract will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (99%) and is expected to be completed by October 2023, the release added.

