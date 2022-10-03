International
Dozens of Migrants Dropped Off at US Vice President Harris' Home Monday - Advocacy Group
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 46 asylum-seeking migrants have been dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the US Naval Observatory in... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
Dozens of Migrants Dropped Off at US Vice President Harris' Home Monday - Advocacy Group

21:45 GMT 03.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 46 asylum-seeking migrants have been dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington on Monday, SAMU First Response Managing Director Tatiana Laborde told Sputnik.
"Yes... they got moved to a secure location," Laborde said when asked about reports that migrants bused from Texas were dropped off at the US Naval Observatory in Washington.
Laborde said SAMU First Response, a nonprofit organization that assists migrants, will provide travel assistance, food, change of clothing and shelter to those who dropped off in the US capital.
SAMU First Response is not currently facing any capacity issues while providing shelter to migrants, Laborde said.
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he has sent more than 11,500 migrants that recently arrived at the US-Mexico border to so-called "sanctuary cities" in the United States.
To date, Texas has transported more than 8,100 migrants to the US capital, more than 2,700 migrants to New York City and more than 770 to Chicago, Abbott said.
Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border in fiscal year 2022, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.
