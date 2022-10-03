https://sputniknews.com/20221003/chad-delays-elections-by-two-years-military-junta-leader-to-remain-interim-head-of-state-1101451068.html

Chad Delays Elections By Two Years, Military Junta Leader to Remain Interim Head of State

In April 2021, after the death of long-governing Chadian President Idriss Deby, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council of 15...

Chad’s National Reconciliation Dialogue Forum has adopted resolutions to extend the transition period to democratic elections by two years.Delegates of the forum, which has been boycotted by most opposition members, two out of three key armed rebel groups and NGOs, decided that Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno would not only continue as transitional head of state, but would be eligible to run for the presidency when elections are held.Ahmat Barchire, Rapporteur of the National Sovereign Inclusive Dialogue (DNIS) announced the move, saying:On September 28, the internal commission at Chad's National Reconciliation Dialogue had proposed that delegates adopt resolutions, "to renew the transition for a maximum of 24 months", "to keep the CMT president in office, who becomes the president of the transition," and that "every Chadian in general and the leaders of the transition, in particular, be eligible to vote and stand for election" in two years.Back on April 20, 2021, long-governing Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels, now deemed criminals by the country's authorities. After his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council, an executive of 15 generals headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37. He was set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.However, already in June 2021, the young military leader envisaged another 18 months of transition "if Chadians do not reach an agreement."Poverty-stricken Chad, scarred by its past as a French colony until 1960 and facing challenges such as drought and conflict, has some of the highest levels of hunger. Around two million people face severe food shortages there this year, according to the World Food Program.When the Transitional Military Council and paramilitary opposition movements signed a peace agreement on August 8, 2022, in Doha, the capital of Qatar, they pledged that inclusive national dialogue would pave the way to the organization of elections. It was seen as a route towards political consensus between the authorities, the political opposition, and NGOs.After the recent resolutions were adopted to extend the transition, opposition leader Brice Mbaimong Guedmabaye, president of the Movement of Chadian Patriots for the Republic party, saying, "There are lobbies that are doing everything to keep the junta in power against the will of the people."

