Car Bomb Explosions in Central Somalia Kill at Least 10 People - Video
© AFP 2022 / Abdi Hussein FarahA wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018.
MOSCOW, October 3 (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died after car bombs exploded in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia, local media reported on Monday.
According to the Goobjoog News portal, there were officials among the victims. Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosions.
BREAKING: Heavy explosion rocks central Somalia town of Beledweyne. Early reports say the explosion was caused by a car bomb. State media reported more than one explosion. Beledweyne has been the epicentre of recent local mobilisation against Al-Shabaab. (Anonymous witness video) pic.twitter.com/tJLSFu7HQH— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) October 3, 2022
In total, two explosions occurred in the city, the local radio station Dalsan reported.
This is the third explosion to happen today in the city of Beledweyne #Somalia pic.twitter.com/S8qfcVaJFe— Said Yusuf Warsame (@SaidYWarsame) October 3, 2022
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.