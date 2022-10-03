International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/car-bomb-explosions-in-central-somalia-kill-at-least-10-people---video-1101466442.html
Car Bomb Explosions in Central Somalia Kill at Least 10 People - Video
Car Bomb Explosions in Central Somalia Kill at Least 10 People - Video
MOSCOW, October 3 (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died after car bombs exploded in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia, local media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T12:59+0000
2022-10-03T12:59+0000
africa
somalia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531982_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce651490961977170e4f9e3c13906da.jpg
According to the Goobjoog News portal, there were officials among the victims. Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosions.In total, two explosions occurred in the city, the local radio station Dalsan reported.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9387b1497e3a758905b86ff2b76ec853.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
somalia, explosion
somalia, explosion

Car Bomb Explosions in Central Somalia Kill at Least 10 People - Video

12:59 GMT 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / Abdi Hussein FarahA wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018.
A wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / Abdi Hussein Farah
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, October 3 (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died after car bombs exploded in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia, local media reported on Monday.
According to the Goobjoog News portal, there were officials among the victims. Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosions.
In total, two explosions occurred in the city, the local radio station Dalsan reported.
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала