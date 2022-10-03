https://sputniknews.com/20221003/ahead-of-indian-home-ministers-visit-to-kashmir-tensions-grow-over-granting-paharis-tribal-status-1101465980.html

Ahead of Indian Home Minister's Visit to Kashmir, Tensions Grow Over Granting Paharis Tribal Status

After Jammu and Kashmir was split up into two union territories in 2019, the federal government made overtures to the local Pahari speaking people, hinting at... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir has brought into focus contentious issues in the region that have been a matter of public debate for weeks now.Regional political parties have issued statements regarding the Federal government’s plan to reserve government jobs for the “Pahari” residents of the region and to establish a cancer treatment hospital in Srinagar city of Kashmir.There has been a modest protest by Jammu and Kashmir's tribal community over the possibility of granting the “Pahari speaking” people Schedule Tribe (ST) status: tribals, also known as Gujjars and Bakerwals, are up in arms about the plan because they claim Pahari speaking people are not technically a tribe and are not in need of preferential treatment.The tribals now fear Shah might make an official announcement during his visit to give preferential treatment to Paharis especially as state elections are due to be held early in 2023.Showkat Chaudhary of All Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Coordination Committee said that his community achieved these concessions only after a long struggle, and Paharis did not qualify.Separately, political groups in Kashmir have also expressed their concerns over the Federal government’s plan to build a cancer hospital in Srinagar on a large swathe of land known as Eidgah which was previously used by Muslims to offer prayers. Shah is supposed to lay the foundation stone this week.The Hurriyat Conference, a collection of separatist political groups, issued a statement last week in which it said: “For Kashmiris, this space is holy and part of their historical, cultural and spiritual heritage. The space should be preserved and any move to strike at the heart of Kashmir's spirit must be abandoned.”The group was referring to a “Martyrs graveyard” where scores of people killed during the three-decade insurgency are buried.

