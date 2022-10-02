International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/video-at-least-127-fans-killed-after-mass-riot-breaks-out-during-football-match-in-indonesia-1101425275.html
Videos: At Least 127 Fans Killed After Mass Riot Breaks Out During Football Match in Indonesia
Videos: At Least 127 Fans Killed After Mass Riot Breaks Out During Football Match in Indonesia
Earlier this week, several football fans were left injured in Chile after a stadium roof collapsed during an open training session hosted by the Colo Colo... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-02T00:34+0000
2022-10-02T00:42+0000
world
indonesia
football
riot
fans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101425384_0:40:2880:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfdc012c0e37e66522e6d02858a12c8.png
At least 127 football fans were killed after a massive riot broke out in Indonesia late Saturday during a football match, local law enforcement officials have confirmed. Another 180 individuals sustained injuries.Nico Afinta, who serves as the police chief of the East Java Province told reporters that the riot broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. Mayhem broke out on the pitch minutes after Arema lost the match 3-2 on its home field, with a crowd stampede causing multiple cases of suffocation. Among the dead are said to be two police officers who had attempted to quell the crowd.Video of the aftermath shows dozens of individuals climbing over a barricade on the field as tear gas fills the air.Officers from the local police and the Indonesian National Armed Forces descended on the scene and helped to escort players off the field. The Times of Indonesia reported that security officers attempted to keep the crowd at bay by striking supporters in addition to deploying tear gas.In response to the riot, league officials have suspended matches for at least one week, as well as blocking Arema fans from attending the team's matches for the remainder of the season. Local media outlets reported that the stampede was started by fans of the Arema club.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101425384_308:0:2573:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_10c8e14e5b2ab6ff3d64a7efbf54c99c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indonesia, football, riot, fans
indonesia, football, riot, fans

Videos: At Least 127 Fans Killed After Mass Riot Breaks Out During Football Match in Indonesia

00:34 GMT 02.10.2022 (Updated: 00:42 GMT 02.10.2022)
© Screenshot/BNO NewsImage captures aftermath of a massive riot that broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 127 are believed dead and 180 others injured.
Image captures aftermath of a massive riot that broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 127 are believed dead and 180 others injured. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
© Screenshot/BNO News
Subscribe
International
India
Earlier this week, several football fans were left injured in Chile after a stadium roof collapsed during an open training session hosted by the Colo Colo football club. Video of the incident showed multiple individuals cheering on the team before stands gave way and sent fans tumbling.
At least 127 football fans were killed after a massive riot broke out in Indonesia late Saturday during a football match, local law enforcement officials have confirmed. Another 180 individuals sustained injuries.
Nico Afinta, who serves as the police chief of the East Java Province told reporters that the riot broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia.
Mayhem broke out on the pitch minutes after Arema lost the match 3-2 on its home field, with a crowd stampede causing multiple cases of suffocation. Among the dead are said to be two police officers who had attempted to quell the crowd.
Video of the aftermath shows dozens of individuals climbing over a barricade on the field as tear gas fills the air.
Officers from the local police and the Indonesian National Armed Forces descended on the scene and helped to escort players off the field. The Times of Indonesia reported that security officers attempted to keep the crowd at bay by striking supporters in addition to deploying tear gas.
In response to the riot, league officials have suspended matches for at least one week, as well as blocking Arema fans from attending the team's matches for the remainder of the season. Local media outlets reported that the stampede was started by fans of the Arema club.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала