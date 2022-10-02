Videos: At Least 127 Fans Killed After Mass Riot Breaks Out During Football Match in Indonesia
00:34 GMT 02.10.2022 (Updated: 00:42 GMT 02.10.2022)
© Screenshot/BNO NewsImage captures aftermath of a massive riot that broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 127 are believed dead and 180 others injured.
Earlier this week, several football fans were left injured in Chile after a stadium roof collapsed during an open training session hosted by the Colo Colo football club. Video of the incident showed multiple individuals cheering on the team before stands gave way and sent fans tumbling.
At least 127 football fans were killed after a massive riot broke out in Indonesia late Saturday during a football match, local law enforcement officials have confirmed. Another 180 individuals sustained injuries.
Nico Afinta, who serves as the police chief of the East Java Province told reporters that the riot broke out at the end of a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia.
Mayhem broke out on the pitch minutes after Arema lost the match 3-2 on its home field, with a crowd stampede causing multiple cases of suffocation. Among the dead are said to be two police officers who had attempted to quell the crowd.
Video of the aftermath shows dozens of individuals climbing over a barricade on the field as tear gas fills the air.
BREAKING: At least 127 people killed, 180 injured in riot at football stadium in Indonesia, police say pic.twitter.com/WmuI67yJoi— BNO News (@BNONews) October 1, 2022
versi gerak dong ahh — 2022 masa gambar diam pic.twitter.com/kc93FkO2Xm— Hidayatul Akbar (@yyayakk) October 1, 2022
The state of football in my country, 127 died, more than 100 injured, this is so sad, sending prayers to the family of the deceased#kanjuruhan #AremavsPersebaya #indonesia pic.twitter.com/lWmOiMzq3r— Bored Dude (@ProudCityzens) October 1, 2022
Officers from the local police and the Indonesian National Armed Forces descended on the scene and helped to escort players off the field. The Times of Indonesia reported that security officers attempted to keep the crowd at bay by striking supporters in addition to deploying tear gas.
In response to the riot, league officials have suspended matches for at least one week, as well as blocking Arema fans from attending the team's matches for the remainder of the season. Local media outlets reported that the stampede was started by fans of the Arema club.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.