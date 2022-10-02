International
Unknown Individual Opens Fire on 2 Vehicles in West Bank, 1 Man Injured: IDF
Unknown Individual Opens Fire on 2 Vehicles in West Bank, 1 Man Injured: IDF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual has opened fire on a car and a bus, and wounded one man in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
06:42 GMT 02.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual has opened fire on a car and a bus, and wounded one man in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"A shooting attack was carried out toward a vehicle and a bus near the city of Nablus this morning. The driver of the vehicle was lightly injured and evacuated for medical assistance," the IDF said.
The IDF troops are currently searching the area for the suspects, it added.
On September 25, one Palestinian was killed and another three were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.
Recenty, Israeli forces have faced a growing number of shooting attacks during arrest raids in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus.
Israel started regular counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.
