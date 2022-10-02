https://sputniknews.com/20221002/russias-novak-says-us-poland-ukraine-possible-beneficiary-of-nord-stream-accident-1101437612.html

Russia's Novak Says US, Poland, Ukraine Possible Beneficiaries of Nord Stream Accident

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - The United States, Poland and Ukraine had openly expressed their opposition to the Nord Stream project in the past and... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The US, Ukraine and Poland said that this infrastructure would not operate as they would do everything they can to ensure it. That is why we should seriously look into this," Novak told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.When asked if the pipelines could be rendered inoperable by the water that surged inside, the senior official noted that it was impossible to say for certain as no such incidents happened before.On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are now switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.

