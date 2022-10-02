https://sputniknews.com/20221002/over-50000-runners-to-take-part-in-london-marathon-2022-1101426624.html

Over 50,000 Runners to Take Part in London Marathon 2022

2022-10-02

The London Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors - the six largest and most famous marathons in the world: Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin...

On 2 October, the London Marathon will begin at 7:30 GMT, with more than 50,000 people set to take part. The length of the run is 26.2 miles.The route the runners follow winds around the River Thames, starting in Greenwich Park and ending near Buckingham Palace.The marathon will be officially started by England's Euro 2022 football champions Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott.Actor Stephen Mangan and the TV presenter Mark Wright are expected to take part in the race.The winner of both the men's and women's races will take home $35,000. Only one person out of every 10 applicants in the lottery to run in the marathon gets a place.Earlier, media reported that Just Stop Oil protesters have warned that there is a "potential" that they will stage mass demonstrations in the capital to disrupt the London Marathon. In turn, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned protesters not to disrupt the marathon. The Metropolitan Police would step in if any protests that go ahead are not "peaceful or safe and lawful", Sadiq Khan said.Today, the men's distance record belongs to Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, who finished in 02:02:37 in 2019.This is likely to be the last time the marathon will take place in October. It was moved from being held in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the race will return to its usual slot and be held on April 23.The first London Marathon was held on 29 March 1981 and instantly attracted huge interest with more than 20,000 people applying to run. Organizers were only able to accept 6,747 people, of whom 6,255 finished.

