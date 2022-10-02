https://sputniknews.com/20221002/nfl-wide-receiver-antonio-brown-caught-on-video-exposing-himself-in-hotel-pool-1101446445.html

NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Caught on Video Exposing Himself in Hotel Pool

NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Caught on Video Exposing Himself in Hotel Pool

Antonio Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. He also played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T23:09+0000

2022-10-02T23:09+0000

2022-10-02T23:09+0000

viral

nfl

us national football league (nfl)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/76/1078037680_0:87:1676:1030_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef1d3cc09ddefd7ea9402ec6a7e3c87.jpg

Controversial free-agent NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown appeared to expose himself to guests at a swimming pool in a Dubai hotel, in videos obtained by the New York Post.The videos, which were filmed on May 14 and released by the Post on Saturday, show Brown huddled at the edge of a pool with a woman. He then lifts his bottom half out of the pool and sticks his butt in her face twice. The woman initially appears to be laughing the incident off but when Brown attempts to put a scarf around her head she starts to swim away before Brown grabs her, lifts her out of the water, and then slams her head first into the pool. The woman immediately swims away from Brown, who then lifts his legs up and briefly appears to expose his penis to the woman and several other guests.Eyewitnesses tell the Post that Brown, 34, exposed his genitals multiple times after the video ended. They said Brown had just met the woman, who they say was visibly upset after the incident and was heard yelling and complaining about it elsewhere in the hotel shortly afterward.At least two men can be heard on the video joking, egging Brown on.The seven-time Pro-bowler remains a free agent after several off and on-the-field incidents during his last few years in the league. In his final appearance last season, he bizarrely quit in the middle of a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Brown took off his uniform and paraded himself in the endzone before heading to the locker room. The Buccaneers would go on to win the game without Brown’s assistance. He was cut days later and has remained a free agent since.The incident took place at the swanky Armani Hotel Dubai which has declined comment on the incident. A hotel staffer told the Post that Brown was asked to leave shortly after the incident. Brown was in Dubai to watch Floyd Mayweather fight in an exhibition match. Brown, who has been working on a rap career, performed in the ring during Mayweather’s entrance.This is not the first time Brown has been in trouble for alleged sexual misconduct. He was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season after a female trainer filed a lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of sexual assault. That case was settled out of court with undisclosed terms.He also pled no contest to burglary and assault charges in 2020 after being accused of attacking a driver of a moving truck who was hired to transport some of his belongings. He was ordered to take anger management classes and serve two years probation in that case.A reporter asked Brown about the incident and Brown texted back on Saturday, “do what u got to do p—y u white boys dead already,” according to the Post.Brown does not seem to be taking the incident seriously. After a rant about how the story was “disinformation,” Brown tweeted a joke about the incident, saying NFL teams should sign him because he still knows how to expose a “D.”That tweet also appeared to be copied from another account that tweeted the same thing roughly 22 minutes earlier. Brown has a history of copying social media posts.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/video-massive-brawl-erupts-among-nfl-fans-during-jaguars-steelers-preseason-game-1099808930.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/nfl-teams-must-have-a-female-or-minority-on-coaching-staff-this-year-1094305180.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

nfl, us national football league (nfl)