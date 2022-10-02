https://sputniknews.com/20221002/market-turmoil-disastrous-polls--doomsday-scenarios-overshadow-uk-conservative-party-conference-1101430285.html

Market Turmoil, Disastrous Polls & Doomsday Scenarios Overshadow UK Conservative Party Conference

UK Prime Minister and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are heading into a grueling four days at the Conservative Party Conference 2022, taking place on October 2 - 5 in Birmingham, at the International Convention Centre (ICC).The event takes place as Tory MPs and the financial markets have continued to react negatively to the government’s economic plan, the so-called mini-budget – envisioning sweeping tax cuts that sent the pound sterling falling to a record low. Furthermore, Britain’s opposition Labour Party looked to establish an insurmountable lead in the spate of recent polls amid people's fears about their bills and mortgages amid the cost of living crisis.The controversial debt-fueled proposals to cut taxes are anticipated to overshadow the four-day event that nearly two dozen senior Tory MPs are reportedly deliberately skipping.An address by Kwarteng to the party's grassroots is set for Monday, while Truss shall close the gathering with a keynote speech on October 5. There will also be speeches from government ministers as well as fringe events.'Delivering for the Nation'The conference programme has been pared back, with some fringe gatherings removed following the September 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II. The event starts on Sunday with tributes to the late monarch.On the first day, headlined as “delivering for the nation”, scheduled speakers include Chairman of the Conservative Party Jake Berry, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross, Robert Buckland, serving as Secretary of State for Wales, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, MP Penny Mordaunt and Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands.In line with a new format, the main speakers are to be limited to two-hour periods on each of the four days, allowing members time to attend fringe events.'Delivering a Growing Economy'Day 2 of the conference is headlined as “delivering a growing economy” and is to be marked by a keynote speech delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.On Monday, criticism of Truss and her government is expected to be levelled by Tory grandee Michael Heseltine and David Gauke, former justice secretary. On the eve of the conference, Gauke warned in an article for The Guardian that the Tory party was "lost in a fantasy world.” Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for International Trade, Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, will all make speeches on Monday.Among the themes will be, ‘Energy Crisis: Can the UK afford Net-Zero?’ and ‘What does levelling up really mean.’Overall, this autumn conference will focus extensively on the levelling up agenda, originally espoused by Boris Johnson’s government as his "defining mission." Its aim is to give people and communities that feel they have been left behind “a chance to catch up,” and was a key theme of the Conservatives' 2019 election campaign. Levelling up appears in the title of more than 40 events scheduled for the Tory conference.‘Delivering Better Public Services’Tuesday, October 4, will feature speeches from the Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, and the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, on a day headlined “delivering better public services.”UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, will also set out foreign policy priorities for the country.Other speakers will be Kit Malthouse, Secretary of State for Education, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for Transport, Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Justice.Among the themes for the day are, 'Big business goes net zero: virtue-signalling greenwash or not?' and, ‘Can AUKUS shift the balance in the pacific?’'Getting Britain Moving'On the event’s final day, headlined “getting Britain moving,” Liz Truss will make her Prime Ministerial conference debut.Ahead of the conference, Truss gave an interview for the BBC, accepting that the presentation of the mini-budget was flawed, and her government should have 'laid the ground better."Liz Truss has doubled down on her controversial tax-cutting agenda, vowing she is "going to do things differently" and that "there is no option but to change".On the eve of the Tory conference, several deeply pessimistic opinion polls showed that the government’s biggest tax giveaway in 50 years which will overwhelmingly benefit Britain’s wealthy, and will initially be paid for out of additional borrowing, prompted many voters to rethink their Tory support.A recent Opinium poll showed 55% of voters disapprove of Liz Truss as PM, and just 18% approve, which is worse than embattled Boris Johnson's final days in office. 75% of voters think the government has lost control of the economy, and 39% who think a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer would be better.

