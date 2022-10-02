https://sputniknews.com/20221002/liz-truss-could-be-gone-by-xmas-as-livid-tories-brand-tax-giveaway-for-rich-electoral-suicide-1101426958.html

Liz Truss ‘Could be Gone by Xmas’ As ‘Livid’ Tories Brand Tax Giveaway for Rich ‘Electoral Suicide’

Liz Truss ‘Could be Gone by Xmas’ As ‘Livid’ Tories Brand Tax Giveaway for Rich ‘Electoral Suicide’

After spending less than a month in her role as UK Prime Minister, under-fire Liz Truss is to face MPs at the Conservative Party Conference 2022, on October... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T05:58+0000

2022-10-02T05:58+0000

2022-10-02T05:58+0000

world

uk

liz truss

uk conservative party conference

uk labour party

tories

cost of living

tax cuts

polls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100704314_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_adfcb0c053c8b45fbcb4de3546fad781.jpg

As UK Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for her first annual Conservative Party Conference as leader, the backlash her controversial tax cuts have triggered may see her removed from 10, Downing Street by Christmas, The Independent reported.The conference takes place in Birmingham, on October 2-5.Rebellious senior Tory MPs are cited as warning that Truss has a matter of days to backtrack on the £45bn of unfunded tax cuts contained in her so-called mini-budget. After the Growth Plan, unveiled by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23, triggered a dramatic fall in the pound sterling and produced a plethora of injurious polls for the party, Truss is now reportedly facing down a Conservative backbench rebellion.‘Electoral Suicide’According to senior backbenchers, Tory MPs are “livid” over suggestions that the PM intends to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for the tax bonanza.Another Tory MP was quoted as saying:The government’s biggest tax giveaway in 50 years which will be of overwhelming help to Britain’s wealthy, and will initially be paid for out of additional borrowing, has purportedly prompted some backbenchers to talk about moving against Truss.There are as yet no ‘organized plots’ against the PM, but they are expected to get under way in earnest unless Truss shows signs of rowing back on some of the ‘disastrous’ measures by the time the House of Commons returns from recess on 11 October.Some UK media outlets hint that letters of no confidence about Liz Truss have already been going in to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee.Despite current rules giving a new leader a year’s grace before facing a challenge, several MPs suggested that “the rules can always be changed.” According to one backbencher, it was “very difficult to see how we recover” with Truss in charge.Truss and Kwarteng need to “learn important lessons quickly” after a “politically inept” mini-budget, Ex-Tory chancellor Kenneth Clarke told the outlet.Former MP Phillip Oppenheim went as far as to predict that Liz Truss was “quite possibly the last ever Tory prime minister”.As Liz Truss and her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, head into the Tory Autumn Conference after doubling down in defending their controversial plans, nearly two dozen senior Tory MPs have told Sky News they will not be attending.Ahead of the conference, Liz Truss insisted that "rough decisions" were needed to boost growth, adding that the "status quo isn't an option," according to the Sunday Telegraph.But her buoyant statements come amid dire circumstances generated by her plans for sweeping tax cuts. The dramatic fall in the pound sterling by more than 4% to $1.0327 for the first time in 37 years in the wake of the mini-budget had forced the Bank of England to intervene to prevent even greater economic calamity.Furthermore, the Conservative Party could be heading for a humiliating defeat at the next general election, showed polling. Britain’s opposition Labour party has gained a 33-point vote intention lead over the ruling Tories, according to a YouGov Poll.Another survey showed only 54 percent of British voters who supported the Tories at the last election in 2019 still support the party, with 15 percent switching to Labour.The BMG poll for the i newspaper also revealed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s personal ratings are much higher than those of Liz Truss. Accordingly, the Labour party could expect a landslide victory at the next general election, according to BMG's Head of Polling, Robert Struthers.

https://sputniknews.com/20221001/liz-truss-to-face-crushing-defeat-at-next-election-as-half-of-2019-voters-ditch-tory-party--poll-1101401529.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220924/why-uk-pm-truss-economic-rescue-plan-wont-fly-could-put-paid-to-tories-election-hopes-1101174418.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220930/labour-gain-33-point-vote-intention-lead-over-tories-amid-uk-financial-market-turmoil--yougov-poll-1101361034.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, liz truss, uk conservative party conference, uk labour party, tories, cost of living, tax cuts, polls