International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/live-updates-australia-to-target-28-russians-with-fresh-sanctions-foreign-minister-says-1101426862.html
LIVE UPDATES: Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says
LIVE UPDATES: Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-02T05:39+0000
2022-10-02T05:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg
ukraine
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd76ad4e7aea59e90d0e4fda7a9fe5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, russia, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Moscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says

05:39 GMT 02.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the governors of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia.
Accession was decided on after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. A vast majority of voters supported the move.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:40 GMT 02.10.2022
Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says
Australia plans to introduce more sanctions against Russian officials following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

"The Australian Government will impose further costs on Russia… Additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be imposed on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials," Wong said in a Sunday statement.

She emphasized that Australia does not recognize the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine," Wong said. According to the foreign minister, the new sanctions "reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and those carrying out his orders.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала