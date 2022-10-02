LIVE UPDATES: Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says

Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says

Australia plans to introduce more sanctions against Russian officials following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.



"The Australian Government will impose further costs on Russia… Additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be imposed on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials," Wong said in a Sunday statement.



She emphasized that Australia does not recognize the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.



"The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine," Wong said. According to the foreign minister, the new sanctions "reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and those carrying out his orders.