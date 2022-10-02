LIVE UPDATES: Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the governors of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia.
Accession was decided on after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. A vast majority of voters supported the move.
05:40 GMT 02.10.2022
Australia to Target 28 Russians With Fresh Sanctions, Foreign Minister Says
Australia plans to introduce more sanctions against Russian officials following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.
"The Australian Government will impose further costs on Russia… Additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be imposed on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials," Wong said in a Sunday statement.
She emphasized that Australia does not recognize the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
"The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine," Wong said. According to the foreign minister, the new sanctions "reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and those carrying out his orders.