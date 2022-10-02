https://sputniknews.com/20221002/king-charles-iii-will-not-attend-cop27-amid-reports-uk-pm-truss-advised-against-it-1101431356.html
King Charles III Will Not Attend COP27 Amid Reports UK PM Truss Advised Against It
King Charles III Will Not Attend COP27 Amid Reports UK PM Truss Advised Against It
Previously King Charles III intended to deliver a speech at the 27th UN Conference on Climate Change, which will be held from 6 to 18 November in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
King Charles III will not attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November, Buckingham Palace has announced.Earlier media reported that the King, as a passionate environmentalist, decided not to participate in the event at the insistence of the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace.According to reports, the decision is likely to increase tensions between Truss and Charles III. At the same time, another source in Downing Street reportedly claimed that the discussion of this issue took place in a "welcoming atmosphere", and "there was no scandal".On 9 September, King Charles III gave Prime Minister Liz Truss her first audience at Buckingham Palace.Last November, Charles III, then a prince, opened the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
King Charles III Will Not Attend COP27 Amid Reports UK PM Truss Advised Against It
Previously King Charles III intended to deliver a speech at the 27th UN Conference on Climate Change, which will be held from 6 to 18 November in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. While still Prince of Wales, Charles III took an active part in environmental summits.
King Charles III will not attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November, Buckingham Palace has announced.
"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," Buckingham Palace said, cited by BBC.
Earlier media reported that the King, as a passionate environmentalist, decided not to participate in the event at the insistence of the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace.
“It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending COP,” the source said as quoted by The Guardian.
According to reports, the decision is likely to increase tensions between Truss and Charles III.
At the same time, another source in Downing Street reportedly claimed that the discussion of this issue took place in a "welcoming atmosphere", and "there was no scandal".
On 9 September, King Charles III
gave Prime Minister Liz Truss her first audience at Buckingham Palace.
Last November, Charles III, then a prince, opened the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.