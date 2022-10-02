https://sputniknews.com/20221002/king-charles-iii-will-not-attend-cop27-amid-reports-uk-pm-truss-advised-against-it-1101431356.html

King Charles III Will Not Attend COP27 Amid Reports UK PM Truss Advised Against It

Previously King Charles III intended to deliver a speech at the 27th UN Conference on Climate Change, which will be held from 6 to 18 November in Sharm... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

King Charles III will not attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November, Buckingham Palace has announced.Earlier media reported that the King, as a passionate environmentalist, decided not to participate in the event at the insistence of the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace.According to reports, the decision is likely to increase tensions between Truss and Charles III. At the same time, another source in Downing Street reportedly claimed that the discussion of this issue took place in a "welcoming atmosphere", and "there was no scandal".On 9 September, King Charles III gave Prime Minister Liz Truss her first audience at Buckingham Palace.Last November, Charles III, then a prince, opened the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

