https://sputniknews.com/20221002/eu-takes-more-gas-than-puts-in-storage-facilities-operator-1101434192.html

EU Taking More Gas Out Than It's Putting Into Storage Facilities: Operator

EU Taking More Gas Out Than It's Putting Into Storage Facilities: Operator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas offtake from the European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) has exceeded the input for the first time since spring, driven by... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T10:31+0000

2022-10-02T10:31+0000

2022-10-02T10:49+0000

eu

gas

energy crisis in europe

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101434770_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab4012143acb56f8f877fc978b4ceda.jpg

European UGS are filled by 87.83%, containing over 95 billion cubic meters of gas, as of the gas day on September 30, which ended at 04:00 GMT on October 1, according to the GIE. The gas input rate has been declining for the sixth day in a row to 0.51 percentage points per day, the lowest in the last six months.The decrease is caused by Belgium almost completely emptying its only underground gas storage facility, with the offtake totaling 92.09 percentage points, GIE data showed.The new heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was an act of state terrorism.

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, gas, eu