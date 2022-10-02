International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Taking More Gas Out Than It's Putting Into Storage Facilities: Operator
EU Taking More Gas Out Than It's Putting Into Storage Facilities: Operator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas offtake from the European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) has exceeded the input for the first time since spring, driven by... 02.10.2022
European UGS are filled by 87.83%, containing over 95 billion cubic meters of gas, as of the gas day on September 30, which ended at 04:00 GMT on October 1, according to the GIE. The gas input rate has been declining for the sixth day in a row to 0.51 percentage points per day, the lowest in the last six months.The decrease is caused by Belgium almost completely emptying its only underground gas storage facility, with the offtake totaling 92.09 percentage points, GIE data showed.The new heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was an act of state terrorism.
EU Taking More Gas Out Than It's Putting Into Storage Facilities: Operator

10:31 GMT 02.10.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 02.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDERA controller at a pipe for gas lines is pictured at Open Grid Europe (OGE), one of Europe's largest gas transmission system operators, in Werne, western German on March 24, 2022
A controller at a pipe for gas lines is pictured at Open Grid Europe (OGE), one of Europe's largest gas transmission system operators, in Werne, western German on March 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas offtake from the European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) has exceeded the input for the first time since spring, driven by Belgium tapping all of its gas reserves within last 24 hours, according to preliminary data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.
European UGS are filled by 87.83%, containing over 95 billion cubic meters of gas, as of the gas day on September 30, which ended at 04:00 GMT on October 1, according to the GIE. The gas input rate has been declining for the sixth day in a row to 0.51 percentage points per day, the lowest in the last six months.
The decrease is caused by Belgium almost completely emptying its only underground gas storage facility, with the offtake totaling 92.09 percentage points, GIE data showed.
The new heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was an act of state terrorism.
