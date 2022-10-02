https://sputniknews.com/20221002/burkina-fasos-new-military-leaders-say-situation-under-control-1101442380.html

Burkina Faso’s New Military Leaders Say Situation 'Under Control'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Army officers who recently seized power in Burkina Faso and toppled former leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba said on Sunday that

Earlier in the day, media reported that protesters started a fire outside the French embassy in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday evening. Paris condemned the attack and urged Burkina Faso to ensure the security of French diplomats. Protests continued in several districts of Ouagadougou over the Saturday night, and a military helicopter was flying overhead. In Bobo-Dioulasso, the country's second-largest city, a fire was set up near the French Institute.The military group urged the population to remain calm and "refrain from any acts of violence or vandalism" against the French embassy or military base.On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader sought refuge at a French military base.

burkina faso

