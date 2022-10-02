https://sputniknews.com/20221002/brazils-incumbent-leader-coming-ahead-in-presidential-election---tse-1101446633.html

Brazil’s Incumbent Leader Coming Ahead in Presidential Election - TSE

BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, contrary to poll estimates, is ahead of his main opponent, Brazil's former President Luiz... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

With over 52% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 46.31%, while Lula has 44.86%. They are followed, far behind, by centrist candidate Simone Tebet with 4.53%.Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.

