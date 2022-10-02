https://sputniknews.com/20221002/brazil-starts-voting-in-general-election-1101438161.html
Brazil Starts Voting in General Election
Brazil Starts Voting in General Election
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - A general election started in Brazil on Sunday, with the list of presidential candidates including 11 nominees. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-02T12:42+0000
2022-10-02T12:42+0000
2022-10-02T12:42+0000
americas
brazil
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101437930_0:120:2304:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_18a92a318caf5a2e6d4d8464a71a9cff.jpg
The polling stations began their operation at 11:00 GMT and will remain open until 20:00 GMT. The election results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.The main election competition will be between two presidential hopefuls- Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.It is necessary to gain over 50% of votes in the first round of election for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101437930_128:0:2176:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfbc57eba10426635f2ce90b9b9d6a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, elections
Brazil Starts Voting in General Election
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - A general election started in Brazil on Sunday, with the list of presidential candidates including 11 nominees.
The polling stations began their operation at 11:00 GMT and will remain open until 20:00 GMT. The election results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.
The main election competition will be between two presidential hopefuls- Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.
It is necessary to gain over 50% of votes in the first round of election for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.