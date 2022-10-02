Brazil Starts Voting in General Election

International
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - A general election started in Brazil on Sunday, with the list of presidential candidates including 11 nominees.
The polling stations began their operation at 11:00 GMT and will remain open until 20:00 GMT. The election results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.The main election competition will be between two presidential hopefuls- Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.It is necessary to gain over 50% of votes in the first round of election for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.
12:42 GMT 02.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / NELSON ALMEIDAA man votes at a polling station during the legislative and presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil,
A man votes at a polling station during the legislative and presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / NELSON ALMEIDA
