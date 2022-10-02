https://sputniknews.com/20221002/biden-to-visit-florida-puerto-rico-affected-by-hurricanes-next-week-press-secretary-1101431842.html

Biden to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico Affected by Hurricanes Next Week: Press Secretary

Biden to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico Affected by Hurricanes Next Week: Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill will travel to southeasternmost US state of Florida and Puerto Rico next week when Hurricane... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T09:08+0000

2022-10-02T09:08+0000

2022-10-02T09:08+0000

americas

us

hurricane

joe biden

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101357496_40:0:2842:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_cb4227223042e60445688b1f67d4eca2.png

"On Monday, October 3, the President and the First Lady will travel to Puerto Rico. On Wednesday, October 5, the President and the First Lady will travel to Florida," Jean-Pierre tweeted.Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on Friday, after causing major destruction in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Ian claimed the lives of 77 people in Florida and North Carolina, according to US media reports. Massive power outages have occurred both in Cuba and in the United States as a result of Ian's impact.Hurricane Fiona swept Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the entire territory of the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island.

https://sputniknews.com/20221002/death-toll-from-hurricane-ian-surpasses-70-across-florida-north-carolina-1101425115.html

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, hurricane, joe biden, florida