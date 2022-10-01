https://sputniknews.com/20221001/women-exempt-from-partial-mobilization-in-russia-defense-minister-says-1101422044.html

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia, Defense Minister Says

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia, Defense Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian women will be exempt from partial mobilization declared amid the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T16:43+0000

2022-10-01T16:43+0000

2022-10-01T16:59+0000

russia

russia

sergei shoigu

mobilization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031266_0:33:1342:789_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0e4df2a66b755ba50d3166af1cc0c4.jpg

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country."No. Neither was that [conscription of women during the mobilization] in our future as well. We are not going to draft women," Shoigu told journalists, answering to a question during his visit to military facilities in the Moscow Region.Along with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Shoigu inspected the facilities where the mobilized Russians are being trained.Last week Shoigu said that the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/who-will-be-subject-to-partial-mobilization-announced-by-president-putin--1101096733.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sergei shoigu, mobilization