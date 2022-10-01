International
Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia, Defense Minister Says
Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia, Defense Minister Says
On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country."No. Neither was that [conscription of women during the mobilization] in our future as well. We are not going to draft women," Shoigu told journalists, answering to a question during his visit to military facilities in the Moscow Region.Along with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Shoigu inspected the facilities where the mobilized Russians are being trained.Last week Shoigu said that the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.
Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia, Defense Minister Says

16:43 GMT 01.10.2022
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech on partial mobilization
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech on partial mobilization - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
© Sputnik
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian women will be exempt from partial mobilization declared amid the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.
On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country.
"No. Neither was that [conscription of women during the mobilization] in our future as well. We are not going to draft women," Shoigu told journalists, answering to a question during his visit to military facilities in the Moscow Region.
Along with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Shoigu inspected the facilities where the mobilized Russians are being trained.
Last week Shoigu said that the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.
